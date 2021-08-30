Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $248.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

