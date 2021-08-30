Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,249,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

