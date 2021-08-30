Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday.

Shares of COHU traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.27. 1,111,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

