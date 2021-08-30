Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.00

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

