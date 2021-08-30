Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post sales of $148.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the lowest is $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $592.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $1,805,248. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

