Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 29th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CDE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

