Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 95.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 905,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

