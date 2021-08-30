CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 53,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.