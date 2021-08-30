CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Decreased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,219. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $199.29. 833,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,916. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

