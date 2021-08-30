CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $10.00 on Monday. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

