CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $10.00 on Monday. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.
CLP Company Profile
