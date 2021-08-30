Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.75. 25,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.