Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,188 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 179,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 84,295 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.41. The company had a trading volume of 245,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,962. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

