Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,491 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. 110,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,124. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

