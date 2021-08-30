Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

