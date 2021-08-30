Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CLSD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.97. 806,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

