Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.
CLSD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.97. 806,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
