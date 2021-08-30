Citigroup Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.19.

PSX stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

