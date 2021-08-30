Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

CTRN stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $794.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

