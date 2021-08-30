Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Cipher has a market cap of $111,071.79 and $59.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

