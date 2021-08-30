Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $391.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.