Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Trimmed by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,348,193 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for about 12.0% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Ciena worth $243,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 1,218,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,280. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.