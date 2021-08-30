CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIXX. Barclays upped their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

