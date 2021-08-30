Chubb Ltd Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Chubb Ltd cut its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,009 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies comprises approximately 97.9% of Chubb Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Chubb Ltd’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $27,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

DCT stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $532,486.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,946. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.