Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $667,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $184.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

