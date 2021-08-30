Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 2.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $103,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

