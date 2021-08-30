Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

