Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 1.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $12.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,918.95. 178,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,726.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

