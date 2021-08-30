Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $166,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

