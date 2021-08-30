Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 90 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded down $8.37 on Friday, hitting $591.91. The company had a trading volume of 378,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.