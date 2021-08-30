Chilton Investment Co. LLC Buys 295 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $144.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

