Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 111 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $49,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC opened at $194.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

