Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 64.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $487,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.93. 279,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

