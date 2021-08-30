Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 59.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.92%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

