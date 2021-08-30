Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPKF remained flat at $$29.35 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

