Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. 445,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

