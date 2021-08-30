Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 222 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.89. 65,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,260. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

