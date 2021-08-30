Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -682.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,221.05%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

