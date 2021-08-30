Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after acquiring an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

CERN opened at $76.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

