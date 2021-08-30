CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $32,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

