Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF opened at $1.52 on Monday. Celtic has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Celtic alerts:

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.