Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $4.19 on Monday. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellect Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods.

