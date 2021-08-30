CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $20.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,150. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CDW by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

