CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,647.43 and $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.