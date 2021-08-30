Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 98.6% in August

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CPCAY opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

