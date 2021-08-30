Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

