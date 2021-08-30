Castweet (CTT) Price Hits $0.0938 on Top Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $168,206.61 and approximately $73,306.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castweet has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00624453 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00120459 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.