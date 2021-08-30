Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $203.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.98. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

