Cascades’ (CAS) $18.00 Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their $18.00 rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.21.

CAS opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,573.61. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Insiders have sold a total of 127,274 shares of company stock worth $1,873,041 over the last 90 days.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

