Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CUK traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.56. 1,033,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

