CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,747.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $1,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 95.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $449,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 107,717.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,264.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 237,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

