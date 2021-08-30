Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $15.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

