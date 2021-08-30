Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.74 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report sales of $15.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $26.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.21 million to $127.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.